Features

Molawa the first black woman to break gender barriers in the Air Force

31 August 2018 - 07:00 By gcis vuk'uzenzele
Lt Col Molawa is the first black person to command a South African Air Force (SAAF) installation.
Lt Col Molawa is the first black person to command a South African Air Force (SAAF) installation.
Image: Supplied.

At 32 years of age, Lieutenant-Colonel Phetogo Molawa has already broken through gender and age barriers in a career realm perceived to be masculine.

Lt Col Molawa is the first black person to command a South African Air Force (SAAF) installation. She considers this one of her career highlights, with the first highlight qualifying as the first female helicopter pilot in the SAAF at the tender age of 21. Today she manages over 100 people at the Port Elizabeth Air Force Base, situated a stone’s throw away from the airport with which it shares a runway.

Lt Col Molawa has a quiet strength about her. She describes herself as someone who does not rest in comfort zones and thrives on challenges.

“My promotion to commander of this air force base came at a perfect time because I was starting to feel that I’d learned all that I could as a helicopter pilot. I was ready for the next challenge,” she said.

Her role requires a wide range of skills, from managing logistics to engaging stakeholders such as the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and dealing with VIP and VVIP transfers.

“My role requires interaction with stakeholders, what our service-level agreements entail and what we offer. I have to know how our stakeholders operate in order to know what we can offer them. It’s a very steep learning curve for me,” she said.

Some of her interactions are with the navy and the army, she explained. “Most of the operations are SAAF operations, in terms of what we are mandated to do. We work with the NSRI for emergency situations and we liaise with the army and the navy.”

Barrier-breaking achievements

Although Lt Col Molawa’s career has been characterised by a series of barrier-breaking achievements, she said rising up the ladder is within anyone’s reach, regardless of gender or race.

“Apparently I am the first black female to command an air force base. In the air force, from the beginning, we are not treated differently. We all do the same army training, the same pilot training, we don’t get special treatment,” pointed out Lt Col Molawa.

She highlighted the simple truth that gender stereotypes and limitations have no place in the air force or the army.

Lt Col Molawa acknowledged that there were challenges in commanding people who come from different backgrounds.

“I’ve only ever worked with men for the most part and so I’ve learned to handle the challenges that come with working with men. But throughout my career in the air force, I’ve been prepared for that,” she said.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | How Farah Fortune built one of SA's most influential PR firms with only R1000

Starting up a business is a hard and stressful journey, we often end up looking at those who have gone through the challenges and phases of being an ...
Features
8 days ago

Ma'Kaba saves money by turning dusty pieces of land into vegetable gardens

Tenjiwe Kaba from Cape Town is a hero. For the past 30 years, Mama Kaba has been changing the face of townships around Cape Town, turning dusty ...
Features
9 days ago

First black winemaker challenges stereotypes

Ntsiki Biyela made headlines in 2004 as the first black winemaker challenging stereotypes about this industry and proving that it is a woman’s world ...
Features
10 days ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  2. Young farmers prove that farming has a wealth of benefits Features
  3. How this housewife became a global grapefruit supplier Features
  4. From teen mom to nuclear scientist Features
  5. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features

Latest Videos

‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
X