WATCH | How radio is more than just the voice

How radio is more than just the voice
31 August 2018 - 12:00
Daluxolo ‘Dali’ Jalmeni, a radio personality and entrepreneur, shares his radio experience and why it is important to study at a media house for better understanding of the industry.
Dali takes a look at what he could have learned about radio before his career. He believes that young people should study because radio is not all about the voice.
There are other various components that are involved in what listeners hear at the end such a content producer, technical producer and programmes manager who ensure the show is broadcasted.