How to promote job satisfaction

Franchisee Lynette Truter understands how crucial the human factor is in her business and how happy employees can lead to loyal customers.

She is an ardent proponent of encouraging job satisfaction among her employees and knows that workplace morale can make all the difference to the success, or failure, of her business.

“You can control costs and put out the perfect product, but the human factor is so unpredictable. In this business, finding the right people is so important, but it is also my biggest headache.”