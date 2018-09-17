From dairy farm trainee to majority owner

Tshilidzi Matshidzula (30) is a dairy farmer whose mix of passion and education has made him a success.

After completing his National Diploma in animal production at the Tshwane University of Technology in 2007, he became a trainee at Matshibele Pty (Ltd), a dairy farm in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

“At the time, the business was still trying to get off the ground. It had 49 cows and was owned by about 18 members,” said Matshidzula.

Within a year, he was tasked with managing the business and he ran with the opportunity.

In the space of two years, Matshidzula and two other members who owned the farm managed to buy out the other members of the business and now the three of them have full ownership.