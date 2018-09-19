How to express yourself more assertively

Assertiveness is not about being aggressive and getting your way no matter what. Rather, it is the ability to express yourself in a straight-forward manner without harming others.

“In most situations we have the choice to be passive, assertive or aggressive,” says Monique Harrisberg, CEO and founder of The Voice Clinic. “Being assertive is ... a middle ground between being a bully and a doormat.”

Although it sometimes seems easier and more accommodating to be passive, this approach can lead to stress and anxiety as frustration builds because you feel your needs are not being met.