Features

How to express yourself more assertively

19 September 2018 - 10:42 By MARGARET HARRIS
Although it sometimes seems easier and more accommodating to be passive, this approach can lead to stress and anxiety.
Although it sometimes seems easier and more accommodating to be passive, this approach can lead to stress and anxiety.
Image: 123RF/Ferli

Assertiveness is not about being aggressive and getting your way no matter what. Rather, it is the ability to express yourself in a straight-forward manner without harming others.

“In most situations we have the choice to be passive, assertive or aggressive,” says Monique Harrisberg, CEO and founder of The Voice Clinic. “Being assertive is ... a middle ground between being a bully and a doormat.”

Although it sometimes seems easier and more accommodating to be passive, this approach can lead to stress and anxiety as frustration builds because you feel your needs are not being met.

How to promote job satisfaction

Franchisee Lynette Truter understands how crucial the human factor is in her business and how happy employees can lead to loyal customers.
Features
6 days ago

Harrisberg suggests these ways to express yourself assertively:

Start by saying: “Do you have a minute for us to discuss something?” ;

Do not introduce confusion and woolly thinking to the interaction — express yourself simply and unambiguously;

Use the word “I” rather than “you“;

Be tactful in what you say and in how you say it;

Be respectful of the person you are speaking to, but state your case clearly;

Meetings‚ managers and murder: US workers are killing each other

According to the latest US Bureau of Labor Statistics study on fatal occupational injuries‚ the leading cause of workplace deaths is “falls to a ...
News
8 days ago

Do not blame other people for the way you feel -accept responsibility for your emotions;

Give the other person a chance to respond;

At the end of the discussion, make sure there is room for future communication; and

Do not let things simmer — rather deal with situations as they arise, unless you need time to calm down first. Do not begin the session if you are angry.

This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times

READ MORE:

OPINION | My experience working at a company with 92% black women

I knew I was lucky when I walked into the office everyday, writes Mamaputle Boikanyo
Features
12 days ago

The importance of exit interviews

The way an organisation engages top talent throughout the hiring process is critical to securing that talent and maintaining a positive brand ...
Features
1 month ago

Soft skills you need to have that organisations care about the most

We are in the midst of a skills revolution where soft skills continue to be in demand for their broad application and stability, as technical skills ...
Features
1 month ago

Most read

  1. From dairy farm trainee to majority owner Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  4. From cab driver to bespoke designer dressing the rich and famous Features
  5. Why this hip-hop head created an online radio station for local rap music Features

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X