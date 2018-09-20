How to get the job you want
You may think that one of the first things you should say when looking for work is “show me the money”, but as counter-intuitive as it may sound, a big salary does not equate to a happy worker.
Many studies have found that people will stay in a job that offers less money because it fulfils other important needs — such as job satisfaction, flexibility or a short commute to and from work. One study even showed that high earners often had lower job satisfaction than medium earners.
So when you are looking for a new job, what are some of the things you should be taking note of?
Kirsten Morgendaal, area director for Regus, says responsibility, mental challenges and a positive work environment are among the factors that can make a big difference to your happiness at work.
Morgendaal has the following advice:
Some of the non-financial perks of a job that often play an important role in encouraging retention include flexible working hours, study leave, half-day Fridays, an on-site gym, medical practitioner and other facilities, the ability to dress casually and daily catered lunches;
In some cases, you may need to be proactive and ask for particular benefits, but do your homework first. If you know how other companies in your industry work, it will be easier to plead your case; and
Ultimately, it is easier to turn down a job offer than to leave a job if it is not right for you. If you find that trying to negotiate is too difficult, you may need to walk away and look for something else.
• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times