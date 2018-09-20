Features

How to get the job you want

20 September 2018 - 09:45 By MARGARET HARRIS
Many studies have found that people will stay in a job that offers less money because it fulfils other important needs.
Many studies have found that people will stay in a job that offers less money because it fulfils other important needs.
Image: 123RF/Rawpixel

You may think that one of the first things you should say when looking for work is “show me the money”,  but as counter-intuitive as it may sound, a big salary does not equate to a happy worker.

Many studies have found that people will stay in a job that offers less money because it fulfils other important needs — such as job satisfaction, flexibility or a short commute to and from work. One study even showed that high earners often had lower job satisfaction than medium earners.

Tips on how to find a job

So you need a job. But where you do you start? It’s time to pull your sleeves up and go to work.
Features
5 months ago

So when you are looking for a new job, what are some of the things you should be taking note of?

Kirsten Morgendaal, area director for Regus, says responsibility, mental challenges and a positive work environment are among the factors that can make a big difference to your happiness at work.

Morgendaal has the following advice:

Some of the non-financial perks of a job that often play an important role in encouraging retention include flexible working hours, study leave, half-day Fridays, an on-site gym, medical practitioner and other facilities, the ability to dress casually and daily catered lunches;

7 useful tips to make your dreams a reality

No matter what your dreams are, they’re unlikely to happen if you don’t have a solid plan to get there.
Features
4 months ago

In some cases, you may need to be proactive and ask for particular benefits, but do your homework first. If you know how other companies in your industry work, it will be easier to plead your case; and

Ultimately, it is easier to turn down a job offer than to leave a job if it is not right for you. If you find that trying to negotiate is too difficult, you may need to walk away and look for something else.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times

READ MORE:

Top tips to use for your business

As we approach 2018, small businesses everywhere need to take stock of the year and make final plans for the new year.
Features
8 months ago

Work & personal tips to help you overcome festive season fatigue

As the end of the year is fast approaching, many employees will find themselves feeling fatigued.
Features
9 months ago

How to promote job satisfaction

Franchisee Lynette Truter understands how crucial the human factor is in her business and how happy employees can lead to loyal customers.
Features
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Law student builds bold beauty empire from the kitchen sink Features
  2. Private chef adds flair to camping Features
  3. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  4. From cab driver to bespoke designer dressing the rich and famous Features
  5. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X