How to get the job you want

You may think that one of the first things you should say when looking for work is “show me the money”, but as counter-intuitive as it may sound, a big salary does not equate to a happy worker.

Many studies have found that people will stay in a job that offers less money because it fulfils other important needs — such as job satisfaction, flexibility or a short commute to and from work. One study even showed that high earners often had lower job satisfaction than medium earners.