Features

Faust’s story comes alive through opera

This spring, opera lovers can look forward to a 35-piece orchestral extravaganza presented by the Pretoria Symphony Orchestra and the South African National State Theatre.

21 September 2018 - 07:00 By gcis vuk'uzenzele
Mezzo-soprano Abongile Ntulini is a soloist that will showcase her talent in Faust.
Mezzo-soprano Abongile Ntulini is a soloist that will showcase her talent in Faust.
Image: Supplied.

The five-act opera, Faust, composed by Charles Gounod around 1856, tells the story of a classic German legend based on the historical Johann George Faust, an aging and disillusioned scholar. The character was originally created by the famous German playwright, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Mezzo-soprano Abongile Ntulini (28) is one of the soloist who will showcase her talent in Faust, in the role of Marthe.

Ntulini first sang with an orchestra in 2010 when she was a member of a local choir, Voices of the Nation, at the Old Mutual National Choir Festival.

“I loved every moment. Opera means everything to me. It is my sanctuary. It means fulfilling fantasies of beautiful costumes and fascinating stages and props. Opera is a beautiful art that is more than just the music,” she said.

Pretoria Symphony Orchestra manager Lizette Vosloo said the audience can expect an audio-visual spectacle which includes a line-up of dazzling operatic soloists and rich symphonic orchestral music background.

“It gives the audiences a unique opportunity to experience the opulence, elegance and refinement of French Grand Opera,” she added.

The audience will see Faust calling upon evil and dark forces to assist him in regaining his youth and finding love. The Pretoria Symphony Orchestra began in 2002 and has 55 permanent members.

Faust is the orchestra’s biggest venture to date and the production will give budding South African-born opera singers a chance to launch their careers.

Faust will be performed at the State Theatre from 23 September until 12 October.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Stand by your ideas and do absolutely everything it takes to achieve them

Pursuing our dreams is what drives us, what fuels our souls and what makes us who we are.
Features
1 month ago

How to choose a career for your personality!

The Chinese philosopher, Confucius, once said ‘Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life”.
Features
6 months ago

LISTEN | Up coming musician speaks about what it takes to get people to listen

Dreams drive the fire that burns inside us all, it takes a great deal for one to go against the flow and chase what it is that fuels the fire.
Features
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Law student builds bold beauty empire from the kitchen sink Features
  2. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  3. Here's how you can start a B&B Features
  4. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  5. Private chef adds flair to camping Features

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X