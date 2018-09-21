Faust’s story comes alive through opera

“I loved every moment. Opera means everything to me. It is my sanctuary. It means fulfilling fantasies of beautiful costumes and fascinating stages and props. Opera is a beautiful art that is more than just the music,” she said.

Pretoria Symphony Orchestra manager Lizette Vosloo said the audience can expect an audio-visual spectacle which includes a line-up of dazzling operatic soloists and rich symphonic orchestral music background.

“It gives the audiences a unique opportunity to experience the opulence, elegance and refinement of French Grand Opera,” she added.

The audience will see Faust calling upon evil and dark forces to assist him in regaining his youth and finding love. The Pretoria Symphony Orchestra began in 2002 and has 55 permanent members.

Faust is the orchestra’s biggest venture to date and the production will give budding South African-born opera singers a chance to launch their careers.

Faust will be performed at the State Theatre from 23 September until 12 October.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.