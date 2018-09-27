No need to travel elsewhere SA Tourism has got you covered

Testament to this is the number of international visitors that keep coming to our country to experience the wonder that is our country.

Last year over 10 million international tourists visited South Africa and that number will without a doubt keep growing while also continuing to create sustainable jobs.

With a total of 1.6 million people employed across its wide value chain, the tourism sector is a shining example of hope for so many people in our country who are without jobs and incomes.

In the 2017/18 financial year tourism was worth R69 billion and represents over eight percent of the total investment into South Africa.

Every investment in products, facilities and infrastructure makes our country an even more attractive destination, bringing more tourists, more jobs and more opportunity.

In addition, we all have the responsibility of helping to enhance the experience of tourists in our country.

We are all brand ambassadors in the eyes of foreign travellers and we must treat our visitors with the outmost respect, hospitality, safety and friendliness which are all engraved in our heritage of the spirit of Ubuntu.

Often international visitors are looking for authentic and unique cultural experiences which we can all provide. Enterprises that provide these cultural experiences attract more tourists, and at the same time extend the geographic spread of tourism to remote rural areas, where jobs are so desperately needed.