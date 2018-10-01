Carving out a better future

They use solid wood, laminated pine and pine board to make furniture for clients, including clinics, schools, hospitals and individuals.

One of the co-owners of the co-operative, Manqoba Ngwenya, spoke about how it all started and the progress made so far.

Themba Labasha means hope for young people

“We came up with the name because youngest in our community are unemployed and poverty is real. So we had to be strategic about our brand because we envisioned owning a company that would create jobs,” he explained.

The co-operative was started by nine young people in 2014.

“We had just completed a carpenter learnership with Komatiland Forests and the co-operative was our answer to the question: ‘What now?’” he said.

Five of the original nine are still involved and two of these are women.

After registering the co-operative, Themba Labasha applied for funding and received R50 000 from the National Youth Development Agency to purchase material.

The co-operative hired three more people on a temporary basis and hopes to create more jobs in the future.

“However, we need more machinery in order for our business to grow. We also need vehicles so that we can deliver our products to our clients.”

The co-operative recently won an award in the forestry excellence category of the 2018 Youth in Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Awards and walked away with a prize of R100 000.

For more information about funding from the NYDA call 0800 52 52 52

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.