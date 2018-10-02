Features

Thaini transforms shack into luxury spa

Thaini Masakane has made a name for herself by transforming a shack into a beauty spa.

02 October 2018 - 07:00 By gcis vuk'uzenzele
Businesswoman Thaini Masakane pampering one of many happy clients at her beauty spa.
Businesswoman Thaini Masakane pampering one of many happy clients at her beauty spa.
Image: Supplied.

Based in Botshabelo in the Free State, her business, Victory Body and Nail Studio, is growing in leaps and bounds and is attracting people from all over who arrive for some pampering.

Having sold Tupperware at the age of 19, the 28-year-old said she’s always been passionate about running her own business and is glad to have embarked on this journey.

“I initially started out working for someone in the industry and that’s where I got the experience,” she said, adding that she studied cosmetologist at Bloemfontein’s Motheo TVET College.

Eventually she was ready to branch out on her own and has not looked back since. Her business fills a market gap in Botshabelo and she has a growing and loyal client base. Manicures, pedicures, massages, waxing and facials are offered.

Photos that she posted on social media of her pretty spa-in-a-shack went viral recently, with people praising Masakane’s innovation and saying she is an inspiration to township girls.

Housed in a shiny new corrugated metal shack that looks quite ordinary from the outside, the spa has a luxurious interior that is perfect for pampering.

“The response I got blew my mind. I am still in awe and shocked. I am really humbled by the positive support I got from my community and even people outside Free State.”

Masakane is an orphan and was raised by her aunt who owned a poultry business and also sold sweets, cakes and peanuts: a clear indication that entrepreneurship runs in the family.

Thaini Masakane, Victory Body and Nail Studio.
Thaini Masakane, Victory Body and Nail Studio.

“My ultimate dream is to see my business grow into an empire that will be able to create jobs for the jobless and give young people hope that you can make it in life if you set your mind to it,” said Masakane.

She said her focus now is on growing her business by getting more training so she can extend the range of services offered.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

Here's how you can start a B&B

Bed and breakfast (B&B) establishments are one of the most rewarding ways to become a business owner within the tourism industry. Here is all you ...
Features
13 days ago

Why this hip-hop head created an online radio station for local rap music

When Liza Xobololo noticed that the South African entertainment industry had no specific platform for local rap music, he decided to gather fellow ...
Features
18 days ago

SA’s pair’s custom shoes are redefining sneaker culture and killing conformity

Earlier this year, Complex magazine noted that sneaker culture had changed considerably. Having grown from an exciting sub-culture into a mundane ...
Features
20 days ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. Be proud of your own skin Features
  4. Faust’s story comes alive through opera Features
  5. No need to travel elsewhere SA Tourism has got you covered Features

Latest Videos

Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
X