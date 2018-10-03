Features

Pack house boosts farmers export business

03 October 2018 - 07:00 By gcis vuk'uzenzele
Pack house storage for farmers.
Pack house storage for farmers.
Image: Supplied.

Three commercial citrus farmers in Ngqushwa in the Eastern Cape no longer have to worry about their harvest being ruined thanks to the R55-million pack house they were given by the provincial government.

The new pack house has updated storage features which will help improve the quality and lifespan of the citrus fruits waiting to be exported.

The farmers produce over 300 hectares of citrus.

One of the farmers Hambile Nyamezele, who grows 49 hectares of Valencia oranges, Satsuma, Clementine and mandarin which are exported to Europe, the Middle East, Canada and Russia, said the new pack house would boost profitability.

Nyamezele said in the old facility that was built in 1927, they could not pack all their fruit, especially soft citrus for a long time.

He added that this led to farmers using excessive amounts of money on frequent trips to their suppliers to ensure that the produce was delivered to local and export markets without spoiling.

“We had to travel about 80 kilometres on gravel road to Fort Beaufort and had to spend a large amount on transport. If you expect 90 percent export, in reality it would only be 60 percent because some of your produce would spoil and be lost,” said Nyamezele.

He added that farmers had to take turns during harvest time which was also bad for business.

“Now we can all harvest at the same time and also store our produce at the same time without worrying that it will be spoiled. We have a cooling system which keeps fruits to be fresh for a longer period,” said Nyamezele.

Provincial Agriculture MEC Xolile Nqatha said the investment made by his department was in line with growing the number of farmers in the region along with enticing young people to join the agricultural sector.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

Physical health of others a good fruit salad business

In their early 30s, Lona Mnguni and Lisa Mthethwa own Frutee Belliez, which supplies fresh fruit salad, smoothies and vegetables directly to ...
Features
7 days ago

From cab driver to bespoke designer dressing the rich and famous

Eboka Design is welcoming spring with a collection bursting with wild colours and fierce florals. At the centre of the grand manor that houses the ...
Features
15 days ago

I get R320 per cm: Limpopo women cash in on baobab 'superfood' trend

From before dawn, 54-year-old grandmother Annah Muvhali weaves between baobab trees that loom over her rural Limpopo home, collecting fruit that ...
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Most read

  1. SA’s Kylie Jenner, aged four, ready to cash in with beauty biz Features
  2. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  3. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  4. Carving out a better future Features
  5. WATCH | How to start a fast food business just under R1000.00 Features

Latest Videos

Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
X