Features

WATCH | Why designing jeans is a perfect fit for Tshepo Mohlala

15 October 2018 - 12:00 By Thango Ntwasa

From the dusty streets of Tsakane to the fast paced roads of Johannesburg, Tshepo 'the Jean Maker' Mohlala is fast becoming the name on everyone’s lips. The young designer is currently running his denim empire, Tshepo Jeans, which creates custom denim pants with a local twist.

Based at the Victoria Yard in Newtown, Mohlala started his business in 2014 and has since won the hearts of many. He has collaborated with the likes Sibusiso Ngwenya of Skinny Sbu Sox and most recently his logo was bestowed to him by controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu. 

Tshepo Jeans also gives space to a number of young and old designers from as far as Malawi who help put together the much sought after denim collection. Each member of the Tshepo Jeans team understands that there is always a story behind bringing each design to life.

“We look at whether it is practical, that it’s functional and that it must tell a story. The mere fact that we’ve got Tshepo on them already tells a story of where I come from,” says Mohlala.

