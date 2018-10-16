How to become a cargo or freight handler

Cargo handlers move freight, stock and other materials and often perform other unskilled labour.

Cargo handlers may attach identifying labels or mark them with information. They must be able to interpret instruction in a verbal or written manner. They also have to record numbers of units handled.

Freight handlers are found in transportation industries, such as airlines, shipping, and railroad companies. They may work specifically as baggage or cargo handlers or truck loaders and unloaders. Their specific duties differ, according to work setting or industry. They may also work in warehouses or storage areas.

The job carries responsibility as the cargo controller forms the link between the customer and the safe, quick and efficient delivery of consignments. They work with tools, such as dollies, forklifts, hand trucks, jacks, pallet trucks or wrapping machinery. They also may work with computers, such as data entry software or industry management software.

How to Enter

Schooling & School SubjectsGrade 10 Certificate

What to Study

Transnet offers in-service training:

Practical training on-the-job and

Theoretical training at the Esselen Park Training

Employment

Transnet

fast delivery services, such as DHL, Fedex, etc.

freighters and shippers

airline and railroad companies

Further Information

Transnet P O Box 72501 Parkview, 2122 Carlton Centre 49th Floor 150 Commissioner Street Johannesburg Tel: (011) 308 -3000 Fax: (011) 308 2638 Any forwarding, freighting or shipping agent

Getting Started

make an appointment to talk to a cargo handler about this type of work

try to secure a part-time or vacation job with a freight company or Transnet

