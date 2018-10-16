Local fishermen finally gets protected rights to fish legally

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister, Senzeni Zokwana, recently launched South Africa’s first small-scale fisheries cooperatives - the Port Nolloth and the Hondeklipbaai cooperatives, which also marks the implementation of the small-scale fisheries policy.

The two small-scale fishing communities have now received basic training and they have now registered their own cooperative for the purpose of applying for 15-year fishing rights.

Minister Zokwana said the fishing rights are a game changer for the small fisheries sector.

“We want them to build their own funds so that they can progress from being small-scale fishers to [big players].

The launch comes after Zokwana approved the final list of small-scale fishers for the Northern Cape in October 2017, the Eastern Cape in December 2017 and KwaZulu-Natal in December 2017 - with the exception of the Western Cape communities.

In the Northern Cape, Zokwana has declared 103 individual small-scale fishers.

Zokwana said the fishing rights give local fishermen dignity and turn them from fishing illegally to doing so under protected rights.