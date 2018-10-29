Here's why sweet potato drinking yoghurt is a healthier choice

Edward Molatela Kgarose (29) is the founder of Kgarose Kgaros (Pty) LTD, a company that produces sweet potato yoghurt in three flavours, namely banana, strawberry and apricot.

Kgarose, who has a qualification in marketing management, said that he saw a gap in the food sector and researched the health benefits of sweet potatoes and started his business in 2016.

He found out that sweet potatoes are a low sugar vegetable, a good blood regulator and high in fiber, vitamins and calcium.

“Sweet have a neutral flavour, they can easily blend with other flavours. They also have high plant protein levels and low calories, which make it a healthy and smart choice compared to other starchy root vegetables,” he said.

Kgarose said the product is lab tested and is safe for human consumption.

He is one of the young people who have heeded government’s call to consider entrepreneurship as a way of helping the economy grow, create jobs and fight youth unemployment.

In the two years that his business has been in operation, he has employed four people in his province and has plans to open a mini factory in Germiston, Gauteng soon.