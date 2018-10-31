Features

Here's how to create jobs through cleaning services

31 October 2018 - 07:00 By gcis vuk'uzenzele
Kholofelo Nengwenda, domestic worker placement company called Mukhoni Cleaning Specialists.
Kholofelo Nengwenda, domestic worker placement company called Mukhoni Cleaning Specialists.
Image: Supplied.

When Kholofelo Nengwenda (28) moved from Limpopo to start a job in Mpumalanga four years ago, she struggled to find a domestic worker this motivated her to start a cleaning services and a domestic worker placement company called Mukhoni Cleaning Specialists.

She said her company has grown to create jobs for about 50 people in just a few years of operation.

“Soon after registering my company the demand became so high that I ended up resigning as a school teacher,” she said.

“In the beginning, the business focused more on household cleaning services and domestic worker placement, but two years later we had to expand our services to the commercial and industrial market too,” she added.

In 2016, Nengwenda attended entrepreneurial training at the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) which empowered her as a business woman.

While she was still attending training, she learned that the NYDA had a grant programme for budding entrepreneurs and she applied for it.

“I specifically applied for grants to purchase equipment for my business because after winning a tender to provide services for the South African Revenue Services (SARS) we struggled to reach windows that were high up on the building,” she said.

“The application process took about a year. I received an amount of R49 000 from the NYDA in 2017 to buy equipment for my company. This helped my business to advance because we were able to provide services at SARS and the Steve Tshwete Municipality in the past year,” she added.

Her company recently expanded its services adding office cleaning, commercial and industrial cleaning to its list.

Among the 50 workers employed by Nengwenda, 35 are permanent. Her company has also made it possible for close to 20 household domestic workers to be placed.

She said her future plans are to grow the business.

“I would like to expand my services into training cleaners in the hygiene field and also to become a business improvement coach or a business mentor at the NYDA,” she said.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

Here's why sweet potato drinking yoghurt is a healthier choice

Edward Molatela Kgarose (29) is the founder of Kgarose Kgaros (Pty) LTD, a company that produces sweet potato yoghurt in three flavours, namely ...
Features
6 months ago

Here's how to become an air traffic controller

Air traffic controllers: receive information about flights from flight plans, pilot reports, radar and observations; direct aircraft to manage ...
Features
7 months ago

Shisa nyamas are hungry for Nkosi Phungula's chili sauce

Nkosi Phungula can be described as a serial entrepreneur focused on growing his chilli sauce business. Phungula (27) is the owner of Foodie Kings a ...
Features
7 months ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  2. WATCH | How to start a fast food business just under R1000.00 Features
  3. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  4. From cab driver to bespoke designer dressing the rich and famous Features
  5. WATCH | How to start a kota business Features

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X