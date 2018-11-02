Tyre factory creates more jobs for the youth

About 600 jobs have been created in Ladysmith KwaZulu-Natal thanks to a R970 million direct investment by Japanese tyre manufacturing company Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA).

Sumitomo manufactures the popular Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands. It has taken a step further by recently launching its new, state-of-the-art Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) factory.

Ladysmith mayor Vincent Mayiboyi Madlala said the investment from the Asian company was not just about the people of Ladysmith but will also benefit the province through job creation and growing the economy.

“The factory has created about 600 job opportunities in the municipality of Ladysmith since the inception of the company in our city. With the new expansion it is expected to create a further 400 permanent jobs,” said Madlala.

He added that with skills shortage being a challenge in Ladysmith, Sumitomo also took to other areas in the province such as Richards Bay and Escourt providing decent jobs for people in those areas.

“In some cases the company has taken people from our province for training in other countries in our continent where they have a footprint. To us this is boosting skills development for people in our city and province,” Mayor Madlala added.

Production Trainee Specialist at the SRSA factory, Sifiso Vilakazi is one of the people who has been equipped with skills.

‘TBR has changed my life by providing me with skills, knowledge and training in different processes of tyre technology. It has improved my financial position and enabled me to think bigger about my future.”