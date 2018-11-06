Cooperative factory designing new fashion trends

Sikhona cooperative is a clothes manufacturing company that focuses on designing school uniform and ethnic clothes for children. The company, established in 2007 by five women in the area, also trains aspiring clothing manufacturers.

Sikhona Managing Director Khosi Jayiya said the cooperative initially designed ethnic clothes for men and women however they saw a gap in the market and decided to focus on children’s wear and school uniform.

“The beauty of our work is that children will always need clothes and new school uniform every year,” she added.

As a qualified fashion designer, Jayiya used to own a boutique store but decided to partner with four other women from her area to open the cooperative.

“It was difficult in the beginning as we had different visions about the direction that we wanted our cooperative to take. We have fallen many times but we never stopped rising and now our business is starting to grow,” she said.