Here's how to become an adventure tourism operator

The function of adventure tourism operators is similar to that of regular tour guides, or ecotour guides.

However, instead of showing people historically significant locations or guiding people on environmentally friendly camping trips, adventure tourism operators guide and supervise tourists on exciting, heart-thumping activities and tours.

State and provincial governments and municipalities generally support adventure tourism. As well as providing a new source of economic growth in these areas, adventure tour leaders are often key players in preserving natural resources, as well as promoting conservation.

Often, adventure tours generate money for developing parks, environmental services, and for natural resource management. They sometimes even clean up the mess made by other people (some adventure tourism operators lead trips up Mount Everest with the object of removing empty oxygen canisters left on the mountain by climbers).

Adventure tourism operators are responsible for the safety of all of their clients during these activities. They make use of and maintain recreational equipment such as rafts and ropes.

Adventure tours are only some of the many tours offered by tour groups and travel agencies. But tourists who participate in trips with adventure tour guides are challenged in ways that tours to museums etc. cannot provide.

How to Enter

Compulsory school subjects: None

Recommended subjects: No specific school subjects are required. However, it may be useful to choose subjects such as Geography or to study another language.

Each institution has its own entry requirements.

What to Study

There is no prescribed path for those who want to become adventure tour leaders. However, there are some recommended guidelines. It is a good idea to complete a university degree in geography, environmental science or environmental studies, or obtain a diploma in travel and tourism.

Degree: Tourism offered by NMMU, UNISA, UJ, UZ, UP

Diploma: DUT - Ecotourism Management Tourism - TVET (Technical Vocational Education and Training) Colleges

Tourism is also offered by Boston City Campus, Intec, Damelin, Varsity College and other private institutions.

Employment

tourism companies

activity operators

team-building activities

tourist / game lodges

holiday resorts

amusement parks

self-employment

Getting Started

arrange to speak to an adventure tour leader about this type of career, go on one of their tours

master outdoor skills such as hiking, skiing, canoeing, horseback riding, or white-water rafting

attend first aid and CPR training and obtain certificates

-For more information please visit Go Study.