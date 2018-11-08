Here's how to get support for your small scale farm

Lima, a non-profit organisation founded in 1989, aims to empower South Africa’s rural communities with the skills and knowledge needed to become successful commercial farmers.

Nonhlanhla Ndlovu a beneficiary of Lima based in uMsinga in KwaZulu-Natal said the organisation assisted her to grow her farm.

Her journey with Lima started in 2014.

“Through the programme, I received a small production loan of R1 621 which I used to buy 20 bags of seed potatoes and agro-chemicals,” she said.

When her potatoes were harvested she received a profit of R20 000 which she reinvested into the farm.

“I cannot thank Lima enough for changing my life. My home has been renovated and my children are in decent schools,” she said.

Nonhlanhla Ndlovu has ventured into farming thanks to the support of Lima.