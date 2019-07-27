Features

Durban boy crushed to death by truck's wheels

27 July 2019 - 15:29 By Suthentira Govender
A four-year-old Durban boy was killed after he was crushed to death by a truck's tyres
Image: Reaction Unit

A four-year-old boy was killed when a truck delivering bread in a northern Durban suburb reversed over him on Saturday.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit said the tragedy unfolded  at Mount Royal, near KwaMashu around midday.

According to Balram the boy and his friends had climbed onto the back step of the truck, without the driver noticing.

"When the truck began reversing one of the boys fell off and was crushed by the rear tyres."

A Reaction Unit team was called by the community to assist the severely injured child, who was bleeding profusely after suffering a head injury.

The child died at the scene.

Balram said police were investigating.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

