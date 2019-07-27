Durban boy crushed to death by truck's wheels

A four-year-old boy was killed when a truck delivering bread in a northern Durban suburb reversed over him on Saturday.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit said the tragedy unfolded at Mount Royal, near KwaMashu around midday.

According to Balram the boy and his friends had climbed onto the back step of the truck, without the driver noticing.

"When the truck began reversing one of the boys fell off and was crushed by the rear tyres."

A Reaction Unit team was called by the community to assist the severely injured child, who was bleeding profusely after suffering a head injury.

The child died at the scene.

Balram said police were investigating.

Police were not immediately available for comment.