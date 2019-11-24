Joburg man nabbed by the Hawks for running a dagga store franchise
'Instant inyanga' ploy behind weed shops
24 November 2019 - 00:01
Before he found himself in handcuffs, Russel de Beer's storeroom in Brits was packed to the rafters with bales of dagga. With no space on the shelves, buckets of the heady cannabis flower found a place on the floor.
But his brazen plan to franchise the distribution of cannabis - by becoming a traditional healer to, as he claimed, circumvent the law banning the sale of weed - came crashing down, leaving a trail of angry investors...
