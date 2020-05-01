WATCH | Phased reopening of SA’s education systems: What you need to know

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga and higher education minister Blade Nzimande outlined the plan for a phased reopening of schools and institutions of higher learning at a media briefing.

Motshekga said the “proposed dates” for grade 7 and 12 pupils is 1 June 2020. Thereafter a phased reopening for the rest of the grades would follow, depending on when it will be safe to have children in classrooms.

Nzimande said institutions of higher learning would remain closed until further notice.

He said there are plans to make all the necessary resources available for students to be able to study and participate through virtual learning. Final year medical students and students within clinical practices would be the exception as they would return to universities and colleges next week.

As the country enters level 4 of the national lockdown today, ministers stressed the importance of saving lives rather than succumbing to external pressures to reopen schools.