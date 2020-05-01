Features

WATCH | Phased reopening of SA’s education systems: What you need to know

01 May 2020 - 09:12 By Timeslive Multimedia

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga and higher education minister Blade Nzimande outlined the plan for a phased reopening of schools and institutions of higher learning at a media briefing.

Motshekga said the “proposed dates” for grade 7 and 12 pupils is 1 June 2020. Thereafter a phased reopening for the rest of the grades would follow, depending on when it will be safe to have children in classrooms.

Nzimande said institutions of higher learning would remain closed until further notice.

He said there are plans to make all the necessary resources available for students to be able to study and participate through virtual learning. Final year medical students and students within clinical practices would be the exception as they would return to universities and colleges next week.

As the country enters level 4 of the national lockdown today, ministers stressed the importance of saving lives rather than succumbing to external pressures to reopen schools.

Schools to open on June 1 — education minister Angie Motshekga

Schools will reopen on June 1 for grade 12 and 7 pupils.
News
18 hours ago

No contact teaching at universities — but department launches ambitious online plan

The president’s national command council on Covid-19 has opted not to resume contact learning for the 2020 higher education academic year during ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Phased reopening of SA’s education systems: What you need to know Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  4. WATCH | How to start a fast food business just under R1000.00 Features
  5. What it takes to become a surgeon Features

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X