Andy not so dandy as he pulls out of exhibition match

30 June 2017 - 07:20 By AFP
Image: DOMINIC EBENBICHLER/REUTERS

Defending champion Andy Murray’s troubled build-up to Wimbledon continued  yesterday as he withdrew from playing an exhibition match because of a hip problem.

The 30-year-old Scot, who on Wednesday was named top seed at the All England Club for the first time, said rest was the best remedy for his hip.

"Sadly, I won't be ready to play at Hurlingham tomorrow; my hip is still sore and I need to rest it, today and likely tomorrow," said Murray.

Murray lost to journeyman Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round of Queen's last week - his only match on grass this year - and failed to turn up for his two allocated practice sessions at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

He was unable to play an exhibition match against rising French star Lucas Pouille on Tuesday. 

