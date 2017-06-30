Froome is playing mind games with me: Porte

Australian Richie Porte yesterday dismissed talk of him being the Tour de France favourite as mind games by rival Chris Froome’s Sky team.

Three-time Tour winner Froome had on Wednesday described Porte as "the man to beat" after the Tasmanian's strong showing at the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month.

But BMC's Porte said he wasn't fooled by Sky's praises. "That's just one of the games they play. At the end of the day, behind closed doors they think they've got the guy to do it," said Porte, 32.

"He's got the track record. Chris is obviously the one with the biggest target on his back - he's the defending champion.

"But I don't think it's just going to be between Chris and I. There's so many brilliant bike riders here, you can't just focus on two guys."

Porte used to be a teammate of Froome's and helped him win the 2013 and 2015 Tours before moving to BMC, with whom he has just signed a contract extension.

Having spent many years in the shadow of Froome and Bradley Wiggins, Porte's form at the Criterium du Dauphine emphasised his stature as one of the best stage racers in the world.