Murray v Nadal, Federer v Djokovic in potential Wimbledon semi-finals

Murray will enter the tournament desperately trying to shake off a hip injury which played a part in his Queen's Club title defence coming to an abrupt end in the first round last week.

If the 30-year-old negotiates the first round, he would then possibly face Portugal's Joao Sousa with Dustin Brown a potential third round rival.

German showman Brown famously defeated Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015 when he was ranked at 102.

Murray could face France's Lucas Pouille in the last 16 while Djokovic, seeded two despite his world ranking having slipped to four after a slump which has seen him lose possession of all four majors, has a fourth round meeting lined-up with Gael Monfils.

Djokovic's meeting with del Potro could prove the highlight of the first week. The Serb defeated the giant Argentine in a memorable five-setter in the semi-finals in 2013 while Del Potro triumphed over the Serb at the Olympics last year.