Froome survives nasty tumble, finishes in torn shorts

After being faster than his rivals in Saturday's opening time trial and sitting comfortably near the front of the peloton, defending champion Froome was brought down when a Katusha rider lost his balance in front of him some 30km from the finish.

Last year's runner-up Romain Bardet was also involved in the pile-up but the Frenchman and Froome made it back to the main pack after a brief chase.

Froome's Sky teammate Geraint Thomas retained the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of the 203.5km ride from Dusseldorf in Germany, ahead of Swiss Stefan Kueng and Kittel.

"When that happens [a crash] there's nowhere to go, said Thomas. "It's all good and it's a nice bonus to keep the jersey. We all knew Chris was okay; the pace was not full gas at that moment."

Breakaway riders American Taylor Phinney and Frenchman Yoann Offredo were given some breathing space as the pile-up slowed down the peloton.

Kittel had too much horsepower for his rivals, finishing half a wheel ahead. Frenchman Arnaud Demare and German Andre Greipel finished second and third, respectively.