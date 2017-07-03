Sport

Froome survives nasty tumble, finishes in torn shorts

03 July 2017 - 07:31 By Reuters
LEADER: Britain's Geraint Thomas celebrates his overall leader yellow jersey at the end of the 203.5km second stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Dusseldorf, Germany and Liege, Belgium, yesterday Picture: AFP PHOTO
LEADER: Britain's Geraint Thomas celebrates his overall leader yellow jersey at the end of the 203.5km second stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Dusseldorf, Germany and Liege, Belgium, yesterday Picture: AFP PHOTO

After being faster than his rivals in Saturday's opening time trial and sitting comfortably near the front of the peloton, defending champion Froome was brought down when a Katusha rider lost his balance in front of him some 30km from the finish.

Last year's runner-up Romain Bardet was also involved in the pile-up but the Frenchman and Froome made it back to the main pack after a brief chase.

Froome's Sky teammate Geraint Thomas retained the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of the 203.5km ride from Dusseldorf in Germany, ahead of Swiss Stefan Kueng and Kittel.

"When that happens [a crash] there's nowhere to go, said Thomas. "It's all good and it's a nice bonus to keep the jersey. We all knew Chris was okay; the pace was not full gas at that moment."

Breakaway riders American Taylor Phinney and Frenchman Yoann Offredo were given some breathing space as the pile-up slowed down the peloton.

Kittel had too much horsepower for his rivals, finishing half a wheel ahead. Frenchman Arnaud Demare and German Andre Greipel finished second and third, respectively. 

Most read

  1. Disappointed Baxter not impressed with some of his Bafana players Soccer
  2. Agents trying to get Wits to sign Steven Pienaar and Teko Modise Soccer
  3. Free State Stars announce Sammy Troughton as their new coach Soccer
  4. Sundowns reveal 'stylish' new Puma kit Soccer
  5. It's a funny old game Cricket

Latest Videos

Fires destroy homes at Durban informal settlement
French mosque shooting wounds eight