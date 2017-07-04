Sport

Beaten Manny Pacquiao to 'think hard' about retiring

04 July 2017 - 10:58 By AFP
Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines fight Jeff Horn (R) of Australia during the World Boxing Organization boat at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 2, 2017.
Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines fight Jeff Horn (R) of Australia during the World Boxing Organization boat at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 2, 2017.
Image: Patrick HAMILTON / AFP

Eight-time world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has said he will "think hard" about retiring after his stunning and controversial defeat to unheralded Australian challenger Jeff Horn.

Arriving home in the Philippines a day after losing his World Boxing Organization welterweight title in a major upset in Brisbane on Sunday, the 38-year-old Pacquiao said he was thinking about hanging up his gloves for good.

"I am also considering the opinion of people, the opinion of my family and my body," Pacquiao told ABS-CBN television on Monday night when asked about retirement.

Australia's Horn stuns Pacman in bloody upset

Australian Jeff Horn stunned Filipino Manny Pacquiao in a bloody Brisbane battle to claim a unanimous 12-round decision and win the WBO world ...
Sport
1 day ago

"I plan to relax first and recover from the pains in my body and then after that, when I have already relaxed, that's when I will think hard about it."

Immediately after the fight, Pacquiao had said he wanted a rematch with Horn.

Pacquiao's wife, Jinkee, and his trainer, Freddie Roach, had said they would advise him to quit boxing after a phenomenal 22-year professional career in which he won world titles in an unprecedented eight weight divisions.

Pacquiao briefly retired from boxing last year to pursue his long-held political ambitions and was elected senator. But he quickly made a successful comeback against Jessie Vargas in November, saying he still felt like a youngster.

The 29-year-old Horn's ultra-aggressive style proved too much for Pacquiao, with the three judges scoring the fight 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 to the Australian after 12 rounds.

On Monday, Pacquiao made disparaging comments about his opponent.

Pacquiao eyeing Mayweather rematch, says trainer

A rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao could be on the cards if the legendary Filipino boxer wins his bout against Australian ...
Sport
7 days ago

"He's not really good but he's really strong," Pacquiao said of Horn, as he questioned the decisions of American referee Mark Nelson.

"There is no problem with the style of Jeff Horn if he plays dirty, because there is a referee," Pacquiao said.

"The problem here is that the referee, I don't know if he did it deliberately or he just did not have experience, he just allowed it and did not even give any warning for how many times. It's as if the referee wanted to help my opponent."

Most read

  1. Venus in tears, Murray, Nadal stroll as Wawrinka falls at Wimbledon Sport
  2. Something old‚ something new as SA await captain Elgar Cricket
  3. Beaten Manny Pacquiao to 'think hard' about retiring Sport
  4. Chiefs, Pirates beef up their squads Sport
  5. Yes, Mac, they are being serious Sport

Latest Videos

Nzimande uncertain if SACP's alliance is with ANC or the Guptas
'You make your own barriers,' says 85-year-old running Gogo

Related articles

  1. Australia's Horn stuns Pacman in bloody upset Sport
  2. Horn stuns Pacquiao to win WBO welterweight world title Sport
  3. Horn not done title fight homework, say Pacquiao team Sport
  4. Pacquiao team says Horn fight will be 'short and sweet' Sport
  5. Pacquiao eyeing Mayweather rematch, says trainer Sport
  6. Unless Mayweather’s water is spiked, he cannot lose Sport
  7. Floyd 'Money' Mayweather quashes rumors of McGregor fight Sport
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo named the world's best-earning athlete Soccer
  9. Manny Pacquiao shocked at claims Islamic militant group wanted to kidnap him World
  10. Manny Pacquiao lands knockout election blows with Bradley fight South Africa