Beaten Manny Pacquiao to 'think hard' about retiring

"I plan to relax first and recover from the pains in my body and then after that, when I have already relaxed, that's when I will think hard about it."

Immediately after the fight, Pacquiao had said he wanted a rematch with Horn.

Pacquiao's wife, Jinkee, and his trainer, Freddie Roach, had said they would advise him to quit boxing after a phenomenal 22-year professional career in which he won world titles in an unprecedented eight weight divisions.

Pacquiao briefly retired from boxing last year to pursue his long-held political ambitions and was elected senator. But he quickly made a successful comeback against Jessie Vargas in November, saying he still felt like a youngster.

The 29-year-old Horn's ultra-aggressive style proved too much for Pacquiao, with the three judges scoring the fight 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 to the Australian after 12 rounds.

On Monday, Pacquiao made disparaging comments about his opponent.