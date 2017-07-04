Venus in tears, Murray, Nadal stroll as Wawrinka falls at Wimbledon

Venus Williams wept at Wimbledon over the "devastation" of a fatal road accident for which she is facing legal action as Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal eased into the second round on Monday.

World number three Stan Wawrinka was the opening day's biggest casualty, losing to Russian debutant Daniil Medvedev while there were emotional comeback wins for Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka.

Williams, the 37-year-old five-time champion, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her maiden appearance at the All England Club.

But that landmark has been overshadowed by her involvement last month in a road accident near her Florida home which resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.

"There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and -- yeah. I'm completely speechless. It's just..." Williams said in a news conference before breaking down and leaving to compose herself.