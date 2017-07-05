Aru wins Tour de France fifth stage, Froome takes yellow

Fabio Aru emulated compatriot Vincenzo Nibali in winning the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday as reigning champion Chris Froome took over the race lead.

Italian Aru won the 160.5km stage that finished on the La Planche des Belles Filles climb, where Nibali won three years ago before going on to claim Tour victory.

Froome came home third behind Ireland's Dan Martin in second, and took over the yellow jersey from Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas.

Aru launced his attack with 2.4km left and finished 16 seconds clear of Martin. With a 10-second time bonus on the line, he moved up to third overall, at just 14 seconds behind Froome.