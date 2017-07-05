Sport

Aru wins Tour de France fifth stage, Froome takes yellow

05 July 2017 - 18:00 By AFP
Stage winner Italy's Fabio Aru celebrates on the podium after winning the 160,5 km fifth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 5, 2017 between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles.
Stage winner Italy's Fabio Aru celebrates on the podium after winning the 160,5 km fifth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 5, 2017 between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles.
Image: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Fabio Aru emulated compatriot Vincenzo Nibali in winning the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday as reigning champion Chris Froome took over the race lead.

Italian Aru won the 160.5km stage that finished on the La Planche des Belles Filles climb, where Nibali won three years ago before going on to claim Tour victory.

Froome came home third behind Ireland's Dan Martin in second, and took over the yellow jersey from Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas.

Aru launced his attack with 2.4km left and finished 16 seconds clear of Martin. With a 10-second time bonus on the line, he moved up to third overall, at just 14 seconds behind Froome.

Sagan eyes Tour de France reprieve after disqualification

World champion Peter Sagan faces a race against time to make the start line for Wednesday's fifth stage of the Tour de France after appealing a ...
Sport
9 hours ago

But more importantly, the 2015 Vuelta a Espana winner made a statement that he is a genuine challenger to end Froome's Tour reign.

Briton Froome came home 20 seconds behind the winner, with Australia's Richie Porte just behind him, but Colombian Nairo Quintana struggled and lost 14 seconds to Froome.

Last year's runner up, Romain Bardet came home fifth at 24sec behind Aru, to now sit seventh overall at 47sec.

Thomas, who started the day 12 seconds clear, dropped to second at 12sec behind his team leader.

Froome is playing mind games with me: Porte

Australian Richie Porte yesterday dismissed talk of him being the Tour de France favourite as mind games by rival Chris Froome’s Sky team. Three-time ...
Sport
5 days ago

But at the end of the first mountain summit finish of this year's race, the overall standings took on a familiar look as the overall contenders flexed their muscles for the first time.

The top 10 are now separated by one minute with all the big guns in there, including two-time former winner Alberto Contador, now eighth at 52sec.

Porte moved up to fifth at 39sec, with Quintana ninth at 54sec.

Most read

  1. Root versus Elgar a contest between two decent men Cricket
  2. An unassuming man loved by many in Welkom will lead SA against England at Lords Cricket
  3. Steven Pienaar says he'll be nervous when he returns to the PSL next season Soccer
  4. PSL star Thuso Phala seeking legal advice after allegations of violence Soccer
  5. Aru wins Tour de France fifth stage, Froome takes yellow Sport

Latest Videos

Six highlights of the ANC’s national conference
‘It is ‘white' monopoly capital': Jacob Zuma closes #ANCPolicy conference

Related articles

  1. Sagan eyes Tour de France reprieve after disqualification Sport
  2. Sagan wins tour stage despite pedal problem in closing sprint Sport
  3. Tour de France favourites deny it's a two-horse race Sport
  4. Froome is playing mind games with me: Porte Sport
  5. Spanish veteran to replace dope test failure at Tour de France Sport
  6. I took no steroids, says triple Tour ace Chris Froome Sport