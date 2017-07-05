IAAF ammo for sex war

Women runners born with high testosterone levels enjoy a "significant competitive advantage", says a study published yesterday in what could reignite debate on the future participation of athletes whose gender is under question.

The study, jointly sponsored by the International Association of Athletics Federations seeking to ban athletes with hyperandrogenism, comes three weeks before the IAAF presents expert evidence on "the actual degree" of advantage gained.

Hyperandrogenism is a condition that causes high natural levels of the male hormone testosterone in women. Without proof IAAF regulations excluding women with hyperandrogenism from athletics competitions are set to lapse.

Track stars such as South Africa's Caster Semenya and India's Dutee Chand both endured banishment for failing so-called "gender tests".

The new study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, was funded by the IAAF and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The research relied on blood data from male and female athletes who competed in the World Championships in 2011 and 2013 - more than 2100 samples in all.

It found that women with high testosterone levels performed better in the 400m sprint, 400m hurdles and 800m than women with low levels.

They also outperformed them at pole vaulting and hammer throw.

Depending on the event, performance improved by between 1.8% and 4.5%, the paper said.

This link, concluded the authors, "should be taken into account when the eligibility of women with hyperandrogenism to compete in the female category of competition is discussed."

The study is observational and cannot determine conclusively that higher testosterone is what causes the performance boost, merely that an increase in one is associated with an increase in the other.

Testosterone, which can also be injected as a performance enhancer, increases muscle mass and boosts physical strength.

The issue of hyperandrogenism is controversial because it has pitted principles of fair competition against the rights of women born with a condition they have no control over.

In 2011 the IAAF introduced so-called "hyperandrogenism regulations" after a highly emotive and public battle with Semenya.

The regulations allowed hyperandrogenic athletes to take medication to lower their testosterone levels to below 10 nanomoles per litre of blood - considered a low level in men.

The natural range for women is about 10 times lower.

Competitors say hyperandrogenic athletes enjoy an unfair physical advantage, but critics say gender testing is arbitrary, discriminatory and psychologically harmful.