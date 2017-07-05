Sport

Manny Pacquiao wants review of 'unfair' Jeff Horn loss

05 July 2017 - 11:20 By AFP
Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights Jeff Horn (L) of Australia during the World Boxing Organization boat at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 2, 2017.
Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights Jeff Horn (L) of Australia during the World Boxing Organization boat at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 2, 2017.
Image: Patrick HAMILTON / AFP

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday urged the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to review the "unfair decision and officiating" after losing his welterweight title to Australia's Jeff Horn.

Pacquiao endorsed a formal call by the Philippines' Games and Amusement Board for the WBO to review the outcome of Sunday's fight in Brisbane.

"I love boxing and I don't wanna see it dying because of unfair decision and officiating," Pacquiao, 38, said in a statement issued by his office.

"I had already accepted the decision but as a leader and, at the same time, fighter I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public," said Pacquiao, also a sitting senator.

In the twilight of a 22-year pro career in which he won world titles in an unprecedented eight weight divisions, Pacquiao had initially called for a rematch, but later said he would also "think hard" about retiring.

Widely written off by observers, Horn, 29, shocked Pacquiao with his ultra-aggressiveness to earn a unanimous 12-round decision.

Beaten Manny Pacquiao to 'think hard' about retiring

Eight-time world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has said he will "think hard" about retiring after his stunning and controversial defeat to ...
Sport
1 day ago

A day after the bout, the Philippines' sports regulatory body wrote to the WBO calling for a "thorough review" on the decisions of American referee Mark Nelson and the judges.

"We are making this request for a review, which may call for sanctions on the referee and judges if so warranted, in furtherance of our mutual goal of protecting the integrity of the sport," the board wrote.

Pacquiao attached a copy of the letter to his own statement.

"WBO should take appropriate action on the letter sent by the Games and Amusement Board so as not to erode the people's interest in boxing," Pacquiao said.

The WBO on Tuesday responded to the controversy in its Twitter account.

While saying he respected the fight outcome, Pacquiao had questioned the referee's decisions and made disparaging comments about Horn.

"He's not really good but he's really strong," Pacquiao said of Horn on Monday, while the Filipino's camp criticised the referee for supposedly allowing the undefeated Australian to get away with a host of illegal tactics.

"The problem here is that the referee, I don't know if he did it deliberately or he just did not have experience, he just allowed it and did not even give any warning for how many times," Pacquiao said.

"It's as if the referee wanted to help my opponent."

Most read

  1. Steven Pienaar joins champions Wits in scoop of the transfer window Soccer
  2. SAB official doesn't believe campaign to boycott Carling Black Label Cup will ... Soccer
  3. England look to 'positive' Joe Root against South Africa Cricket
  4. SA clubs clock up more than 150 000 kilometres between them in CAF competitions Soccer
  5. All Blacks under pressure going in to decider Rugby

Latest Videos

Mthembu to journalists: ’The ANC will defend your right to write stories’
If the shoe fits, steal it: Shoe thieves caught in action at Cape mosque

Related articles

  1. Australia's Horn stuns Pacman in bloody upset Sport
  2. Beaten Manny Pacquiao to 'think hard' about retiring Sport
  3. Horn stuns Pacquiao to win WBO welterweight world title Sport
  4. Horn not done title fight homework, say Pacquiao team Sport
  5. Pacquiao team says Horn fight will be 'short and sweet' Sport
  6. Pacquiao eyeing Mayweather rematch, says trainer Sport
  7. Unless Mayweather’s water is spiked, he cannot lose Sport
  8. Floyd 'Money' Mayweather quashes rumors of McGregor fight Sport
  9. Manny Pacquiao shocked at claims Islamic militant group wanted to kidnap him World
  10. Manny Pacquiao lands knockout election blows with Bradley fight South Africa
  11. Manny Pacquiao doubles down on gay slurs Sport
  12. Manny Pacquiao's shocking views on gay couples, claims homosexuals are 'worse ... Sport
  13. Floyd won't be real 'TBE' until that one last fight Sport
  14. Floyd Mayweather doping allegations still anger Pacquiao Sport
  15. The truth out about Floyd Mayweather finally came out, says Pacquiao Sport
  16. Floyd Mayweather: Unbeaten and unpopular boxing champ Sport