Manny Pacquiao wants review of 'unfair' Jeff Horn loss

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday urged the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to review the "unfair decision and officiating" after losing his welterweight title to Australia's Jeff Horn.

Pacquiao endorsed a formal call by the Philippines' Games and Amusement Board for the WBO to review the outcome of Sunday's fight in Brisbane.

"I love boxing and I don't wanna see it dying because of unfair decision and officiating," Pacquiao, 38, said in a statement issued by his office.