Sagan eyes Tour de France reprieve after disqualification

World champion Peter Sagan faces a race against time to make the start line for Wednesday's fifth stage of the Tour de France after appealing a decision to expel him.

The 27-year-old Slovak was kicked off the Tour on Tuesday after causing a crash that saw Mark Cavendish taken to hospital with a broken shoulder blade.

Cavendish had to quit the Tour following the crash 100 metres from the finish line of Tuesday's fourth stage to Vittel.

Sagan had elbowed him into the barriers during a muscular sprint, with the race commission later deciding to expel the Bora rider for having "endangered some of his colleagues seriously" at the finish.