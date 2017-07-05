Wayde van Niekerk would love to take the sprint baton from Usain Bolt‚ but for now he’s happy being the Jamaican’s “hype man”.

Van Niekerk‚ who competes in his first international 400m of the season in Lausanne on Thursday night‚ said he had recently joked with Bolt‚ who retires this year‚ that he was whipping up the crowds at meets before the sprint legend took to the track.

“I was joking with him… I said I’m basically becoming his hype man for his farewell season because it was since Rio [Olympics]‚ before his race I got the crowd hot‚ before Jamaica I went out and got the crowd hot and again in Ostrava I went out there and got the crowd hot.”