Sprint safety in the spotlight at Tour de France

Sprint safety will be the buzz word on the Tour de France sixth stage on Thursday following world champion Peter Sagan's disqualification.

Slovak Sagan paid the price for his muscular elbow that sent Mark Cavendish crashing into the metal safety barriers and out of the Tour with a broken shoulder blade in the fourth stage sprint finish on Tuesday.

Sagan denied he'd done anything wrong but the race commission decided his elbow had "endangered" his fellow sprinters and took draconian action.

The incident has sparked a debate about whether sprinters have -- or even need -- a callous streak, attributing greater importance to their own success than their rivals' health.