How a July winner flew under the radar

Where'd that horse come from? Big upset in the July, hey? I lost all my dosh thanks to that crazy result. Wadda'hell happened to my horse?

Those are among the more polite comments I've fielded in the past week.

For the record, Marinaresco won the Durban July last Saturday at odds of 16-1, paying R23 for a win on the tote.

Not many expert punters or tipsters gave the son of Silvano much of a chance in Africa's greatest horse race. That was a bad miscalculation because, in retrospect, he had a very plausible case for winning.

How did Marinaresco fly under the radar? Given his name, it's more like he snuck up on us like a modern radar-deflecting battleship.

When entries for the July were announced ages ago, bookmakers eagerly chalked up early odds. Guess what? Marinaresco was favourite.

After all, he'd finished a close-up second in the 2016 Durban July, before winning the competitive Grade 1 Champions Cup at Greyville three weeks later. He clearly loved it in downtown Durbs.

During the turn-of-year Cape season, he ran fairly well in big races without winning - sometimes over distances too short for him.

Back in Bananaland for the winter season, he showed his appreciation of a four-month holiday and a return to his favourite racecourse by trotting up in the Drill Hall Stakes.

So, he was an obvious favourite in early July betting - the "class horse" among 60-odd entries.

Then Marinaresco slipped away into deep water, over the horizon. Critically, for pundits, he ran a shocker in the Gold Challenge. People seemed deaf to the stable's explanation that 1600m in top company was too sharp and that their experiment of racing him on the pace had failed, he clearly preferred challenging from behind and in the July they'd do things his way.

Also, it was the chap's second outing after a rest, which racing lore tells us often brings a flat performance. The third run back is known as the "peak" run. The July was Marinaresco's peak.

At public gallops jockey Bernard Fayd'Herbe muttered about what a diminutive horse he was riding and how carrying top weight was a big ask. True, but undue weight was piled onto the side of doubt on punters' scales.

I've no evidence for my next theory of why Marinaresco sailed from view, but it's surely true. His trainer is a woman and no woman has saddled a July winner.

Candice Bass-Robinson took over the yard from her legendary father Mike Bass a year ago. She was handed crown jewels in terms of horseflesh and has done at least as well as might have been expected of her. But, well, it was her first July, and, um, you know, like, she's just a girl.

In the July lead-up, Bass-Robinson said quietly but firmly that her little guy was as brave as they come and in tip-top shape.

But, but.all those buts. And then there was all the hype about other, flashier runners in the contest.

When Marinaresco came scudding up the Greyville turf strip it was like seeing a pirate ship in full sail, about to swoop on the treasure-laden galleon.

It shouldn't have been a shock.

The hubbub of the racing world is sometimes too much with us.