Kittel wins photo finish Tour de France seventh stage

Marcel Kittel pipped Edvald Boasson Hagen by the tiniest of margins in a photo finish to the Tour de France seventh stage on Friday.

To the naked eye, and even television pictures, it seemed impossible to separate the pair as they crossed the line in Nuits Saint-Georges.

But after a nervous wait and several inclusive views of the finish line battle, Quick-Step's Kittel was awarded his third stage win of the year and 12th in total, matching the record for a German held by Erik Zabel.

It was the second year in a row that Kittel had won a stage in a photo finish having edged out Frenchman Bryan Coquard 12 months ago.