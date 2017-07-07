Nadal powers into Wimbledon last 16, Nishikori crashes out

Rafael Nadal slugged his way into the Wimbledon last 16 with a bruising dismissal of Karen Khachanov, while Kei Nishikori admitted he can't cut it on grass after the Japanese star crashed out on Friday.

Having won his 10th French Open crown without dropping a set last month, Nadal has made the switch from clay to grass with such ease that his title rivals might be getting a little worried.

His 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win against Russian 30th seed Khachanov equalled the Spaniard's personal record of 28 successive sets won at Grand Slams, a blistering streak dating back to this year's Australian Open final.

Nadal's second and most recent Wimbledon title came in 2010 and the 15-time major winner hasn't been past the fourth round for six years.