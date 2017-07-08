Frenchman Calmejane wins Tour de France eighth stage solo

Young Frenchman Lilian Calmejane took victory on the eighth stage on the Tour de France on Saturday after a solo break on the final climb.

Dutchman Robert Geesink was second while Chris Froome retained his overall lead after the group of favourites finished together 50 seconds behind the winner.

The 24-year-old Calmejane also claimed the polkadot king of the mountains jersey for his efforts on the tough 187.5km hilly stage from Dole to Station des Rousses.