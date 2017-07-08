Frenchman Calmejane wins Tour de France eighth stage solo
Young Frenchman Lilian Calmejane took victory on the eighth stage on the Tour de France on Saturday after a solo break on the final climb.
Dutchman Robert Geesink was second while Chris Froome retained his overall lead after the group of favourites finished together 50 seconds behind the winner.
The 24-year-old Calmejane also claimed the polkadot king of the mountains jersey for his efforts on the tough 187.5km hilly stage from Dole to Station des Rousses.
A group of nine riders had made it to the bottom of the first category climb 24km from the finish but by the summit, 12km from the line, Calmejane was alone with only Geesink able to give chase.
Calmejane had a 30-second lead by then and he increased it on the plateau to the finish despite easing up at one point to stretch his legs due to cramp, to win by 37sec.
The Team Sky-led peloton mopped up the remnants of the breakaway as Guillaume Martin took third at 50sec.
But all the top challengers were in that group, meaning there was no change in the standings as Froome maintained his 12sec lead over compatriot and Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas and 24sec to Italian Fabio Aru.
