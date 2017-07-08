Querrey's five-minute finish sends Tsonga tumbling out of Wimbledon

Sam Querrey needed just five minutes to book his place in the Wimbledon last 16 as the American 24th seed finished off his delayed third round clash with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Querrey and Tsonga had to come back to play the remainder of the final set on Saturday after their marathon tie was halted due to bad light late on Friday evening.

With Tsonga on serve, Querrey immediately broke to seal a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-5 victory over the French 12th seed.