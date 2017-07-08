Sport

Querrey's five-minute finish sends Tsonga tumbling out of Wimbledon

08 July 2017 - 16:03 By AFP
US player Sam Querrey (R) shakes hands with France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga afterwinning their their men's singles third round match on the sixth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2017. The match continued today after it was postponed due to poor light yesterday evening. Querry won the match 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 1-6, 7-5.
Image: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Sam Querrey needed just five minutes to book his place in the Wimbledon last 16 as the American 24th seed finished off his delayed third round clash with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Querrey and Tsonga had to come back to play the remainder of the final set on Saturday after their marathon tie was halted due to bad light late on Friday evening.

With Tsonga on serve, Querrey immediately broke to seal a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-5 victory over the French 12th seed.

"I've been in this situation a couple of times before. It's kind of strange we ended on one game," Querrey said.

"It's really the most anti-climactic way to finish a match. It's a little bit of a bummer."

Querrey, who shocked Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year, faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson for a place in the quarter-finals.

