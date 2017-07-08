Unusual Tour de France stage keeps Porte and Froome on their toes
"A bit of an unknown" is how Richie Porte described Saturday's eighth stage of the Tour de France, entirely in the Jura.
The 187.5km stage ends on a 12km plateau following a first category climb to the cross-country skiing resort of Station des Rousses.
"It's a finish we don't usually do in the Tour, a 12 kilometre climb then a bit of a plateau to the finish -- I'm not sure what's going to happen there but it should be interesting," said Australian Porte.
The hilly stage from Dole may have only three categorised climbs but the terrain is rolling throughout and will encourage a breakaway.
Unlike the doomed escapees on flat stages during the first week of the race, Saturday's will likely feature some big hitters who aren't overall contenders.
It would be no surprise to see Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet, British champion Stephen Cummings or French climbers Thibaut Pinot and Warren Barguil scrapping to get in the day's breakaway.
And as long as they're far enough back in the overall standings not to worry race leader Chris Froome and his Sky team, they will have a great chance of staying away.
Briton Froome, the reigning champion, even admitted he wouldn't mind giving up the yellow jersey to such a rider.
"For us personally in the team, we wouldn't mind leaving it to the right breakaway, if it was a breakaway with no real threats to the overall title," said the 32-year-old.
"But having said that, I certainly wouldnt willingly give it up to any of my rivals."
The final first category climb is 11.7km long at an average gradient of 6.4 percent.
But with three hors category climbs -- the three steepest of the Tour -- on Sunday's menu amongst seven categorised climbs, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the overall contenders keeping their powder dry.
"(On Saturday) already we're going up quite a big climb with 20-25 kilometres to go which could shake things up a bit, but there's a bigger obstacle to come on Sunday as we go into the Jura mountains and tackle Mont du Chat before the finish," said Froome, a three-time Tour winner.
Two-time former champion Alberto Contador of Spain concurred that Saturday's stage seems trivial compared to Sunday's.
"All stages are important and a thousand things could happen, but compared to Sunday, Saturday seems like almost nothing," said the veteran Trek team leader.
"On Sunday there are three climbs of 10km at 10 percent, and it will be really hard."
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP