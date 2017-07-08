Unusual Tour de France stage keeps Porte and Froome on their toes

"A bit of an unknown" is how Richie Porte described Saturday's eighth stage of the Tour de France, entirely in the Jura.

The 187.5km stage ends on a 12km plateau following a first category climb to the cross-country skiing resort of Station des Rousses.

"It's a finish we don't usually do in the Tour, a 12 kilometre climb then a bit of a plateau to the finish -- I'm not sure what's going to happen there but it should be interesting," said Australian Porte.

The hilly stage from Dole may have only three categorised climbs but the terrain is rolling throughout and will encourage a breakaway.