Vettel on top in final practice in Australia, Hamilton brakes failure

World championship leader Sebastian Vettel topped the times for Ferrari in Saturday morning's third and final free practice session ahead of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old four-time champion German took full advantage of a troubled session, including a brake failure, for his rival three-time champion Briton Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Vettel clocked a fastest lap in a new circuit record time of one minute and 5.092 seconds to finish two-tenths of a second ahead of Hamilton who will face a five-place grid penalty on Sunday for an unscheduled gearbox change.