Sport

Nadal beaten by Luxembourg's Muller in Wimbledon fourth round

10 July 2017 - 21:39 By Reuters
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller
Image: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

French Open champion Rafael Nadal's hopes of a third Wimbledon title were crushed by Luxembourg's Gilles Muller as the Spaniard lost 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 in the fourth round on Monday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard battled back from losing the first two sets on Court One but left-hander Muller pounced in the 28th game of the decider for a stunning victory.

Muller will face Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals. 

Most read

  1. Lebogang Manyama wins big at PSL awards Soccer
  2. Nadal beaten by Luxembourg's Muller in Wimbledon fourth round Sport
  3. Stormers won't retreat into shell at business end of season Rugby
  4. Reality rocks SA camp Cricket
  5. SA athletes still face qualifying hurdles ahead of world championships in London Sport

Latest Videos

FULL Interview Sibahle Nkumbi on Amsterdam #Airbnb assualt
SA woman allegedly pushed down the stairs by Airbnb owner
X