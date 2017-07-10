Athletics SA (ASA) yesterday named two B-qualifiers in its preliminary team for the world championships in London next month‚ but omitted 17 others who are still desperately trying to achieve the federation’s tough A standards.

Women’s marathon runners Mapaseka Makhanya and Jenna Challenor achieved the IAAF qualifying standard of 2hr 45min‚ but were both well short of ASA’s 2:28:48 A standard.

At least 17 other track and field athletes — including 2014 Commonwealth Games 400m hurdles champion Cornel Fredericks‚ who is showing glimpses of regaining his form from three years ago — have achieved the IAAF standards but not ASA’s more stringent A criteria.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana explained appeals could be lodged before the team was finalised after the qualifying window closes on July 23.

In a circular sent to its members‚ ASA also stated the men’s 4x100m relay team was on track to qualify for the showpiece because they were ranked seventh in the world.

There are 16 relay spots available for London — the top eight teams from World Relays in Bahamas in April qualified automatically‚ and the next eight must qualify on fastest times dating back to January 1‚ 2016.

While SA is ranked seventh in the world for this year‚ they slip to ninth once the times from 2016 are factored in‚ leaving them requiring at least one nation to not enter a team.

The preliminary team named by ASA is:

Men: Akani Simbine (100m‚ 200m)‚ Thando Roto (100m)‚ Wayde van Niekerk (200m‚ 400m)‚ Clarence Munyai (200m)‚ Ncincilili Titi (200m)‚ Lusapho April (marathon)‚ Sibusiso Nzima (marathon)‚ Desmond Mokgobo (marathon)‚ Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles)‚ Luvo Manyonga (long jump)‚ Ruswahl Samaai (long jump)‚ Zarck Visser (long jump)‚ Khotso Mokoena (long jump)‚ Orazio Cremona (shot put)‚ Jaco Engelbrecht (shot put)‚ Rocco van Rooyen (javelin).

Women: Carina Horn (100m)‚ Caster Semenya (800m)‚ Mapaseka Makhanya (marathon)‚ Jenna Challenor (marathon)‚ Wenda Nel (400m hurldes)‚ Sunette Viljoen (javelin).