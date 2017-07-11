Men v boys - Wimbledon stars slammed for ballboy treatment

Nadal, comfortably one of the most popular players on the tour, was filmed during his five-set defeat to Gilles Muller on Monday asking a ballboy to drop a drinks lid into the courtside litter bin -- which was right next to his chair.

The youngster performed the task uncomplainingly but that didn't prevent the online community taking offence on his behalf.

"Ah seriously.. NADAL THE BIN IS RIGHT BESIDE YOU..PUT YOUR OWN LITTER INTO IT," tweeted one viewer.

Another fumed: "What a lazy lad! Big fan Rafa, but you can't reach for the bin which is just two inches away from you?"

Mannarino, meanwhile, was docked a point for "unsportsmanlike conduct" for shoulder-barging a ballboy in his second-round victory over Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

"Do you think I'm not behaving well with the ballboys?," asked the 29-year-old Frenchman, ranked at 51 in the world.

"Something wrong happened during the second match, but it was not on purpose. I didn't see the ballboy, the ballboy didn't see me, so I think everyone made such a big deal out of nothing.

"I never had any problem with any ballboys before. I'm always trying to be nice with them."