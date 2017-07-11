Novak Djokovic survives injury, blasts state of Centre Court

"I told the chair umpire that there was a hole in the middle of the court on the service line. I showed him and he was not very pleased about it," said Djokovic.

"The courts are not great this year and many of the players feel the same. I am sure the groundsmen are the best in the world, but grass is the most complex surface to maintain.

"I have played on better courts."

Djokovic needed treatment on his right shoulder after the fifth game of the third set and a medical timeout at 4-3 to treat the same problem.

He had already summoned the doctor after just three games of the opening set.

"We'll see on the shoulder. It is something which I have been dragging back and forth for a while but I am still managing to play," he added.