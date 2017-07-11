Race against time for London world champs

Athletic SA (ASA) on Monday named two B-qualifiers in its preliminary team for the London world championships next month, but omitted 17 who are still trying to achieve the tough A standards.

Women's marathon runners Mapaseka Makhanya and Jenna Challenor achieved the IAAF qualifying standard of two hours 45 minutes, but were both well short of the federation's 2:28.48 A-standard.

At least 17 other track and field athletes - including 2014 Commonwealth Games 400m hurdles champ Cornel Fredericks - have achieved the IAAF standards but not ASA's more stringent A criteria.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana said appeals could be lodged before the team was finalised. The qualifying window closes on July 23.

ASA also said the men's 4x100m relay team was on track to qualify for the showpiece because they were ranked seventh in the world.

The top eight teams from World Relays in Bahamas in April qualified automatically, and the next eight must qualify on fastest times dating back to January 1 2016.

Preliminary team named by ASA:

MEN: Akani Simbine (100m, 200m), Wayde van Niekerk (200m, 400m), Thando Roto (100m), Ncincilili Titi, Clarence Munyai (both 200m), Lusapho April, Sibusiso Nzima, Desmond Mokgobo (all marathon), Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles), Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai, Zarck Visser, Khotso Mokoena (all long jump), Jaco Engelbrecht, Orazio Cremona, (both shot put) and Rocco van Rooyen (javelin).

WOMEN: Carina Horn (100m), Wenda Nel (400m hurldes), Caster Semenya (800m), Jenna Challenor, Mapaseka Makhanya (both marathon) and Sunette Viljoen (javelin).