Big-serving American Querrey knocks hobbling Murray out of Wimbledon

Sam Querrey sent hobbling defending champion Andy Murray crashing out of Wimbledon on Wednesday, reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final at the 42nd attempt.

One year after knocking out 2015 champion Novak Djokovic in the third round, 29-year-old Querrey, the world number 28, won 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-1.

World number one Murray's challenge petered out when he began limping off his right leg, his movement severely compromised by a recent hip problem.