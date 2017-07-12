Expletives, insults as Mayweather, McGregor circus kicks off

Tuesday's fiery face-off saw the swaggering, cocksure McGregor strut onto stage confidently in a three-piece suit featuring pinstripes made up of an offensive two-word insult.

The immaculately tailored profanity set the tone for a spectacle shot through with an endless torrent of abuse from both fighters, no doubt delighting promoters as they drum up hype for a bout which will demand $10,000 for ringside seats.

The suited McGregor was the first to take the microphone, mocking Mayweather's decision to show up wearing a Stars and Stripes tracksuit, suggesting it was linked to the American's reported tax difficulties.

"He's in a tracksuit, he can't even afford a suit anymore!" McGregor declared to roars of laughter from the massed ranks of his green-shirted fans crammed into the lower tiers of the famous basketball arena.

McGregor, who will start as an overwhelming underdog against one of the most accomplished defensive fighters in history, was bullish about his prospects of victory.

"The 0 has got to go," McGregor declared, referring to Mayweather's perfect 49-0 record.

"I'm going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words," McGregor said, to more roars. "On August 26, this man will be unconscious, he's too small, he's too frail."

"I will come out and paint many pictures. I can fight in my styles. I can dazzle him."