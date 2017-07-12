Hewitt expects Federer and Murray to face off in final

Former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt believes Switzerland's Roger Federer and world number one Andy Murray are the best placed of the eight remaining players to set up a final showdown at the All England club on Sunday.

Seven-times champion Federer faces last year's runner-up Milos Raonic in his quarter-final on Wednesday after defending champion Murray, who is chasing a third SW19 title, takes on big-serving American Sam Querrey for a place in the last four.

Federer last won the title when he beat Murray in the 2012 final but the 35-year-old is favourite to claim a record 19th grand slam crown following his Australian Open triumph in January and subsequent decision to sit out the claycourt season.